Just to follow up on this post from earlier in the evening where Andy Richter went on a rant against landlords who are now requiring tenants to pay rent upfront because of disruptions to the market from COVID-19 and the eviction moratorium. . .

Andy Richter is having trouble renting his son an apartment near USC for some inexplicable reason https://t.co/RQXG9w8V6d — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 27, 2021

. . .Richter is now angry at liberals critical of the “rich guy” who is paying his kid’s rent:

And there’s also lots of “shut up and pay, rich guy” from people who aren’t RW, which I have gotten whenever I say anything on here about financial inequity. And while I understand being angry at wealthy ppl as a general stance, I don’t understand this instance… — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 27, 2021

You see, just because he’s rich doesn’t mean he can’t point out what’s unfair:

My parents weren’t and aren’t rich. I, through a combo of luck and talent ended up making a good living in entertainment. I don’t know why that means I can’t point out when something is unfair, when I’m basically agreeing with the person who’s telling me to shut up — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 27, 2021

And he wants everyone to know that he can still speak out against misogyny and racism even though he’s male and white:

I’m a feminist male. Do you really not want me to criticize sexism? I’m for racial equality. Does my whiteness mean I can’t speak out against racism? It’s puzzling why people with whom I largely agree want me to stfu about income equality, exploitation of the poor, etc. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 27, 2021

Yes, keep speaking. Please do:

I can understand that it bugs someone that my kid goes to an expensive school and that I can afford to help him with an apartment. Truly. But I don’t get why you’d want me to shut up about having an experience with landlord greed. Doesn’t me shutting up just serve the landlords? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 27, 2021

Well, since he asked. . .

Maybe Richter should pull his kid out of USC and donate the money?

If parents at New York’s most expensive private schools really give a shit about “equity” they would take their kids out of the Gossip Girl track, put them in the shittiest public school possible, and donate the $60k they save in tuition to the PTA https://t.co/EldTe4KdPo — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) August 27, 2021

