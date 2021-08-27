https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/27/boomerang-libs-turn-on-rich-guy-andy-richter-over-his-landlord-rant/

Just to follow up on this post from earlier in the evening where Andy Richter went on a rant against landlords who are now requiring tenants to pay rent upfront because of disruptions to the market from COVID-19 and the eviction moratorium. . .

. . .Richter is now angry at liberals critical of the “rich guy” who is paying his kid’s rent:

You see, just because he’s rich doesn’t mean he can’t point out what’s unfair:

And he wants everyone to know that he can still speak out against misogyny and racism even though he’s male and white:

Yes, keep speaking. Please do:

Well, since he asked. . .

Maybe Richter should pull his kid out of USC and donate the money?

