https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-house-gop-introduces-articles-of-impeachment-against-secretary-of-state-blinken/

Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken over his role in the botched withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

“Secretary Blinken has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of our nation’s interests, security, and values in his role in the withdrawal of American forces and diplomatic assets from Afghanistan,” reads the articles.

“In direct conflict with the intelligence and advice provided by his own diplomats and the intelligence community, Secretary Blinken failed to advise and counsel the President accordingly and did not inform the Congress nor American citizens at home and abroad of the dangers,” add the articles.

“Under the Constitution of the United States of America, the Secretary of State is tasked with informing Congress and American citizens on the conduct of U.S. foreign relations,” said Rep. Ralph Norman in a statement provided to Fox News.

“In Afghanistan, he failed to do so, leaving American citizens exposed in a city under the control of the Taliban. Secretary Blinken is also responsible for the safety of American citizens abroad and, in the case of danger, the safe and efficient evacuation of those Americans – which he has not done thus far.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

