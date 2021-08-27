https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/27/breaking-the-u-s-launched-an-airstrike-against-isis-in-afghanistan/
Breaking news out of Afghanistan:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon: US airstrike targets Islamic State in Afghanistan in retaliation for deadly Kabul airport attack.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 28, 2021
The attack was reportedly carried out with an unmanned aircraft:
And, according to the Department of Defense, the attack was successful:
US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism
operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. No known civilian casualties – @DeptofDefense
— Elizabeth Campbell (@ECampbell360) August 28, 2021
From the DOD:
#BREAKING @NBC6 US airstrike targets Islamic State in Afghanistan in retaliation for deadly Kabul airport attack, the Pentagon announced: pic.twitter.com/YZ92JlMMoo
— Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) August 28, 2021
