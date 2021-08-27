http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fnpcVvtyx9I/
A parole board in California voted Friday in favor of the release of Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian immigrant who was convicted of assassinating presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, shortly after he won the Democratic primary.
Sirhan Sirhan later said that he had resented Kennedy partly because of his support for Israel. He shouted that he had killed Kennedy “for my country” at the scene of the crime.
Sirhan Sirhan’s parole request succeeded on the 16th try, thanks in part to the decision of George Soros-based Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón not to oppose his parole application.
The Washington Post reported Friday:
As Breitbart News noted earlier this week, the murder shocked the world, given the fact that Kennedy’s brother, President John F. Kennedy, had been killed five years before, and the fact that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., had been assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, just two months before, throwing the nation into turmoil.
The Kennedy family supported the parole.
Sirhan Sirhan is not a U.S. citizen and theoretically could face deportation to the Middle East if he is released from prison.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.