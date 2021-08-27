https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cfp-champagne-room-remembers-our-fallen-soldiers/

Tribute to these four soldiers here…

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco reports that one of the Marines killed in Afghanistan is Hunter Lopez, the son of a Captain and a deputy in the department.

“There’s been an outpouring of support from those who knew Ryan Knauss. His former high school principal, Jason Webster, said Afghanistan suddenly feels a lot closer to home. “I mean, I shook his hand,” he said. “I handed him the diploma and to know that he was going to sacrifice for me is just unbelievable.”

As a 2016 graduate of Gibbs High school, Ryan Knauss was a leading student in the JROTC program.



















1. Maxton Soviak

2. Kareem Nikoui

3. David Lee Espinoza

4. Rylee McCollum

5. Jared Schmitz

6. Hunter Lopez

7. Daegan Page

8. Darin Hoover Jr.

9. Ryan Knauss

10. Humberto Sanchez

11. Taylor Hoover

12. Johnny Rosario

13. Unknown Hero

