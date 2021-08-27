https://www.oann.com/china-strongly-condemns-kabul-airport-attacks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-strongly-condemns-kabul-airport-attacks



FILE PHOTO: A screen grab shows people outside a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: A screen grab shows people outside a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

August 27, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Friday it strongly condemned the Kabul airport attacks and hoped all parties would take effective measures to ensure a smooth transition, after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people.

China has not received reports of any Chinese nationals being hurt, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Giles Elgood)

