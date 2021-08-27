https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-wallace-biden-terror-survive

Fox News’ Chris Wallace opined that President Joe Biden could come back from the lethal terror attack on Thursday but his presidency won’t survive an attack on the homeland launched from Afghanistan.

Wallace made the comments Friday on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

“It’s terrible, and this is the one thing that the administration, even in the mess of the evacuations and the way that this has all played out, was hoping against hope that they would be able to pull it off the evacuations,” explained Wallace.

“And they’ve gotten a hundred thousand people, Americans and Afghan allies, and foreign nationals out of the country,” he added, “they were hoping against hope they were going to be able to do this without the loss of any American lives, and of course, yesterday that hope was dashed when 12 American troops were killed.”

Wallace said that the attack had weakened the ability of the U.S. to deal with the threat from various terrorist groups.

“We are so diminished in our ability to deal with all the jihadists that are going to come into that part of the world, into Afghanistan, and that’s going to raise real questions,” he continued.

“As bad as yesterday was, the president can come back from that, but if there is an attack on the U.S. Homeland from Afghanistan after the withdrawal of all of our troops, that could be curtains for the Biden presidency,” Wallace concluded.

The ongoing disaster in Afghanistan has hit Biden squarely in the polls, where his favorability has fallen precipitously from above 50% to 41%. Vice President Kamala Harris, who would replace Biden if he stepped down, hasn’t fared much better — in a recent poll a majority of Americans said she was not fit to become president.

On Friday an official with the State Department told USA Today that they were in contact with about 600 Americans trying to evacuate Afghanistan safely.

Chris Wallace: This could be 'curtains' for Biden presidency



