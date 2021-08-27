https://beckernews.com/jen-psaki-drops-a-disturbing-revelation-about-american-troops-coordinating-with-the-taliban-41163/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has provided further disturbing information about the extent of the U.S. military’s ‘coordination’ with the Taliban regarding Americans’ security in Afghanistan.

At a press conference on Friday, she made it clear that the United States’ view of the security situation is that it is necessary to ‘coordinate’ with the terror group. The Taliban seized control of the wartorn nation in August after President Biden’s abrupt withdrawal of military troops ahead of the evacuation of civilians.

When asked about the U.S. evacuation effort, she explained the security nightmare in nonchalant terms.

“A part of that would certainly be having a coordinated approach and engagement with the Taliban because in order to continue to evacuate any American citizen who was not yet prepared to leave, who wants to leave, third country nationals and Afghans with visas, we will need to coordinate with the Taliban.”

It is horrifying how quickly the United States has fallen that it is now begging terror groups not to harm American citizens. Psaki’s admission that U.S. troops “need to coordinate” with the terrorist regime follows upon an alarming, and potentially treasonous report that the Biden administration turned over “lists” of Americans and Afghan allies to the Taliban, as well as any other terrorist groups that is colllaborating with the Islamist regime in opposition to the United States.

“U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice that’s prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials,” Politico reported.

“The move, detailed to POLITICO by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as chaos erupted in Afghanistan’s capital city last week after the Taliban seized control of the country,” the report continued. “It also came as the Biden administration has been relying on the Taliban for security outside the airport.”

On Thursday, multiple explosions at Kabul airport led to the confirmed deaths of 12 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic. It was the first day for U.S. military casualties since February 2020, and the worst day for American troop deaths since 2011.

