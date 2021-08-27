https://thepostmillennial.com/cnns-brian-stelter-on-pace-for-one-of-his-worst-ratings-months-ever?utm_campaign=64469
American News Aug 27, 2021 5:30 AM EST
Since the beginning of the year, viewership is down 37 percent in that demographic, and down 25 percent across the board.
Privacy and free speech are under attack.
Take back your internet freedom with Surfshark.
Surfshark.
Ratings for CNN’s “Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter” continue to flounder while Fox News’ MediaBuzz grows in popularity.
As August draws to a close, Reliable Sources is on pace to log one of its worst monthly performances of 2021. According to Nielsen Media Research, Stelter’s program reached only 138,000 viewers in the key demographic of 25-54 year olds this month.
Since the beginning of the year, viewership is down 37 percent in that demographic, and down 25 percent across the board.
Nielsen also found that for five months in a row now, Stelter has failed to crack 920,000 total viewers.
While Reliable Sources‘ viewership declines, its Fox News competitor, audience for “MediaBuzz with Howie Kurtz” continues to grow. Nielsen found that “MediaBuzz” is on track to overtake “Reliable Sources” among 25-54 year olds for the fifth straight month. It currently holds a 43 percent advantage in the aforementioned demographic, and 55 percent in total viewers.
Before being succeeded by Brian Stelter, “Reliable Sources” was hosted by Howie Kurtz for almost fifteen years before he left the network in 2013 for Fox News, where be debuted “MediaBuzz.”
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.