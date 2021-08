Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

Ratings for CNN’s “Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter” continue to flounder while Fox News’ MediaBuzz grows in popularity.

As August draws to a close, Reliable Sources is on pace to log one of its worst monthly performances of 2021. According to Nielsen Media Research, Stelter’s program reached only 138,000 viewers in the key demographic of 25-54 year olds this month.

Since the beginning of the year, viewership is down 37 percent in that demographic, and down 25 percent across the board.

Nielsen also found that for five months in a row now, Stelter has failed to crack 920,000 total viewers.

While Reliable Sources‘ viewership declines, its Fox News competitor, audience for “MediaBuzz with Howie Kurtz” continues to grow. Nielsen found that “MediaBuzz” is on track to overtake “Reliable Sources” among 25-54 year olds for the fifth straight month. It currently holds a 43 percent advantage in the aforementioned demographic, and 55 percent in total viewers.