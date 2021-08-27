https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/27/cop-who-shot-ashli-babbitt-said-he-showed-the-utmost-courage-on-january-6th-n1473346

Capitol Police Officer Lt. Michael Byrd shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed, middle-aged, 130-pound Trump follower on January 6.

Byrd was exonerated, twice, for killing Babbitt. In his interview with mega-toady Lester Holt, Byrd claims Ashli Babbitt posed a lethal threat to members of Congress. “She was posing a threat to the United States House of Representatives.”

Predictably, Holt mentioned racism when discussing the threats Byrd has received. He also called Babbitt a “QAnon follower,” which is libspeak for “crazy, racist conspiracy-theorist Trumpster.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The Stasi FBI found the January 6 protest-gone-bad was in no way, shape, or form an organized insurrection.

In the video, Byrd defended his decision to shoot through a barricaded door and into Babbitt’s neck. Lester Holt doesn’t mention that the video shows at least two, and maybe more, Capitol cops holding semi-automatic rifles on the same side of the door as Babbitt and didn’t feel the need to shoot her.

At one point, Holt asks Byrd if he had heard a report of “shots fired” that day. Byrd claims he did, yet an investigation into the events of Jan. 6 determined that no shots had been fired.

Byrd goes on to say he “saved countless lives” on Jan. 6.

Holt asked Byrd about the time he left his loaded gun in a Capitol restroom. Byrd admitted he did it, then brushed the issue aside.

As seems to be the case with Capitol cops, Byrd squirted a tear or two during the interview, one of which came when he valiantly declared that he would protect President Trump, who has criticized Byrd. He went on to say he does his job regardless of political party or skin color. Bravo.

Some leftists applaud Byrd’s decision in much the same way Kamala Harris told Jacob Blake she was “proud of him” despite the fact that he sexually violated an ex-girlfriend, resisted arrest, tried to get a knife from his car. He was shot seven times by police. Blake is suing the cops for severing his spinal cord. Rapper Lil Wayne bought Blake a wheelchair-accessible van.

In the video below, we see the Capitol Police opening a gate to let protestors in.

the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB — katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021

The video linked here shows the moment Ashli Babbitt was shot. If you watch it, please notice the nearby cops with rifles who were on the same side of the door as Babbitt, and didn’t find her a threat to the lives of our Congress.

