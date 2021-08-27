https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/08/27/courage-reporters-barred-from-kamala-harris-remarks-to-troops-at-pearl-harbor-n1473384

With little warning, why were reporters barred from Kamala Harris’s remarks to troops at Pearly Harbor on Thursday?

Fresh back from her defeat tour of Vietnam earlier this week, where Harris laid flowers at the memorial celebrating the shoot-down of then-naval aviator John McCain, the alleged vice president made a celebratory pit stop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

A dispatch seen by the Washington Examiner said, “The VP’s staff informed the pool during the flight that her event with troops at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam would now be closed press. No explanation given by the VP’s team for why it has been changed to closed press when asked by a member of the pool.”

Was it something they were afraid she might say? Was it the nervous cackle?

It was the cackle, wasn’t it?

Or maybe Harris’s handlers didn’t want reporters having access to the veep on the very worst day — so far — of the Biden-Harris Administration.

The @VP has arrived in Honolulu. While we were in the air, the death toll of troops killed in the Kabul attacks rose from 4 to 13. She didn’t come over to talk to the travel pool when we shouted questions at her about the situation in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/An0WqcKzu5 — Jenny Leonard (@jendeben) August 27, 2021

It was always odd that the Biden White House — which previously had clung to Harris as its symbolic Female POC — allowed her to leave the country while Afghanistan descended into deadly chaos. Usually at such times, an Administration puts on a show of unity.

But not this time. Harris could hardly have been any farther away from the White House this week.

Harris is known for her sickly cackle when pressed on an issue she doesn’t want to talk about or doesn’t know anything about, so there’s a good chance her people just didn’t want to take any risks yesterday.

Still, that’s no reason not to let cameras in while she delivered prepared remarks to servicemembers at Pearl-Hickam.

Unless, that is, Harris didn’t want anyone to see the looks on their faces as Harris tried to put a happy face on the unfolding disaster in Kabul, where at least 13 American Marines lost their lives on Thursday.

