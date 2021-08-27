https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/27/coward-raise-your-hand-if-youre-satisfied-with-joe-bidens-latest-excuse-for-not-taking-any-questions-on-afghanistan/

Joe Biden met today with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett.

Happening now: Israeli Prime Minister Bennett departs the White House after meeting with Biden pic.twitter.com/Lc7sXsuVlw — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 27, 2021

And apparently because of Bennett’s presence, Biden was unable to answer any questions:

Joe Biden during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister: “I’m not going to take any questions, because of the prime minister being here, on Afghanistan now.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 27, 2021

Makes sense.

If you’re afflicted with an acute case of brain worms.

What the F does that matter? — скйлер🔯 (@Skyl3r26) August 27, 2021

It doesn’t matter. It literally does not matter.

LOL for real? i’m not taking questions, blame this guy… https://t.co/A729PYo0RC — Vulpes vulpes (@foxesandhockey) August 27, 2021

Always an excuse. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2021

Always.

“Look, no questions today, not with this whole Middle East thing.” – the President of the United States of America https://t.co/cGHB1G8efe — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) August 27, 2021

Joe Biden is the President of the United States. Americans and Afghan allies were murdered by terrorists as a direct result of his administration’s bad policy and deadly incompetence. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered, and Joe Biden needs to damn well answer them.

No excuse @JoeBiden Trump took questions with foreign dignitaries standing right beside him. — CandyJerseyGirl (@CandyJerseyGirl) August 27, 2021

Say what you will about Donald Trump, but he didn’t spend his term in hiding.

The world does not stick to Ron Klain’s script. https://t.co/iq1Fbh2sN8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2021

Always and forever a coward.d

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

