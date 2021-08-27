https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/27/definitely-not-what-this-is-joey-jones-calls-biden-out-for-theatrics-during-press-conference-on-marines-killed-in-kabul-and-damn/

Boy oh boy, what in the Cinnamon Toast Cruch EFF was that ridiculousness from Biden yesterday during the press conference on the marines killed in Kabul? Beyond the fact that this editor really couldn’t figure out what the heck he was even trying to get across, his behavior was just so damn weird.

Like beyond weird.

Something is definitely not right with Biden.

Terrifying that he’s the leader of the free world, right?

Joey Jones called him out like nobody else could:

If you told me he did this, last week, behind closed doors, just after he ordered an offensive operation to push back the Taliban, secure our people, and evacuate the country… I’d say “Thank you Mr. President, I get it.” But that’s definitely not what this is. pic.twitter.com/fybkZbYXLT — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 27, 2021

Nice try, Biden, but nope.

The only people who bought into that act supported him anyway – the rest of us just watched a complete failure continuing to embarrass himself, and our country.

Resign.

I think he was putting his teeth back in — jeff mcnair (@McnairJeff) August 27, 2021

Huh, we hadn’t considered that.

*snort*

My sentiments precisely — christine (@christinelangb3) August 27, 2021

Joey Thankyou🌹😪🇺🇸 — Barbara Flournoy/aka.Petie Addington (@BarbaraFlourno9) August 27, 2021

Thank you, indeed, for this tweet, and your service, sir.

This? Is theater. — Cheri Riddle (@cheri_riddle) August 27, 2021

Politics really has become nothing more than theater.

He was putting on a show. Every talking head has mentioned that he is great when he shows empathy. It was a act. He was coached and they rehearsed it. That’s why it to hours for response. — DSitzel (@Dsitzel) August 27, 2021

Rehearsed. As in an act.

Yup.

He’s playing an imaginary harmonica — chris finnegan (@FinneganSigrun) August 27, 2021

THERE ya’ go!

That is not strength that is weakness — Freedom (@ksumn04) August 27, 2021

And the entire world sees it.

***

