Few things bother me more than bad parents. Of which there are a lot. One could argue it’s an epidemic. This idea that people somehow become selfless beings when their offspring are squeezed through the birth canal is a myth that rivals Big Foot. Really, I could rant and rave about crappy parents for the rest of my life. Not helping with this tendency, parents who have yet to cause a stink when their little ones are abused, mistreated, or otherwise damaged by teachers, school policies, or the actual education indoctrinating the young ones they’ve been entrusted to protect. Today that might be the parents of the children pictured here, being taught to walk like zombies in order to keep them safe. All wearing masks. One wearing a face shield.

“Courtney, you don’t understand, you don’t have kids,” is not a valid argument. I don’t need to have pushed babies out of my special place in order to possess or understand the maternal instinct. Another one of my favorite rants is this idea that women being more nurturing somehow translates into “soft.” Lol, no. Being more nurturing means I will not hesitate to fuck up anyone who tries to harm that which I nurture. Be it my dog, my horse, my cat, or a houseplant I’ve magically kept alive.

Nurturing =/= pushover. Okay?

Now sure, I could aim my ire at the schools mandating this harmful bull crap. But at this point, yelling at schools for being indoctrination camps intent on molding children into perfect little loyal statists would be like yelling at a tiger for daring to show off its stripes. Public schools aren’t hiding what they are. If you’re a parent and you’re sending your kid to a public school and doing nothing against this crap, that’s on you. The parent. Be better. Take action. Push back. Plenty of parents are, so it’s not like you don’t have a guide in place.

The parents of the children photoed above should be outraged and demanding answers from the school. Hopefully they are. While simultaneously looking at other options to educate their children.

And if you think this is just a one-off in Minnesota, no. According to It’s Not the Bee, this kind of insanity is happening in New Mexico, Idaho, and Oklahoma. I can see it happening in New Mexico. The right-leaning states of Idaho and Oklahoma surprised me.

“Courtney, they’re just keeping a safe distance from one another so as not to spread the COVID, it’s not that big of a deal, calm your flapping double front bags.”

It is a big deal to teach children to be so afraid of one another they can’t play and interact like NORMAL CHILDREN DO. If COVID is so deadly, why are they going to school at all? Please don’t answer that if you agree with what’s being done to children. You’re a terrible person and if you have children, I weep for them.

Parents are supposed to protect their children. From everyone else wishing to do them harm, either consciously or unconsciously. Including government schools and government school teachers. What’s being done to children now is a travesty. Making them cover their little noses and mouths all day, forcing them to stay apart, not allowing them to play as children should play, depriving them half a human face of their own and others and thus, inhibiting how they read people and emotions, it’s going to cause terrible damage. And if you’re a parent and you allow it, shame on you. You’re more concerned with free babysitting and you should feel bad for it. Your kid deserves better.

