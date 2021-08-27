https://bongino.com/democrat-rep-admits-democrats-dont-have-plan-to-rescue-stranded-americans-after-august-31/

Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton admitted on MSNBC what every Republican already knew: that the Biden administration has no real plan to rescue every American stranded in Afghanistan.

Moulton was asked about Biden saying he was sticking to the August 31st withdrawal deadline for service members but would commit to rescuing remaining Americans after that date, and what September 1st would look like. He replied, remarkably, “I don’t know, because we don’t have a plan.”

Watch below:

Be sure to share this article and find more videos just like this on Rumble, the free speech alternative to YouTube.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

