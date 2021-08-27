https://thelibertyloft.com/dereliction-of-duty-the-case-for-joe-bidens-resignation/

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Calls for politicians to resign have become far too commonplace in our contemporary political discourse, to a point where the word “resign” has lost much of its profundity. For this reason, I tend to use the term very sparingly.

With that being said, President Joe Biden should resign immediately.

Following his administration’s haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan, which allowed the state to be overrun by the Taliban for the first time in decades, over 100 people were killed in attacks on Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport spearheaded by ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

More than 100 people were killed, including at least 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans, at the Kabul airport Thursday when two blasts ripped through crowds trying to enter the American-controlled facility, disrupting the final push of the U.S.-led evacuation effort. A suicide bomb attack at the airport’s Abbey Gate was followed by an assault by gunmen, officials said. Another bomb attack took place nearby, at a hotel outside the airport, officials said. Eighteen U.S. service members were injured, the Pentagon said.

It has also been reported that U.S. officials provided the Taliban, who now control the outer perimeter of the airport, with a list of Americans and Afghan allies to evacuate. The fact that the Biden administration fails to understand the imminent danger they’ve just put these people in by providing Islamic militants with a comprehensive list of their identities is demonstrative of incompetence beyond parody.

POLITICO reports:

The move, detailed to POLITICO by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as chaos erupted in Afghanistan’s capital city last week after the Taliban seized control of the country. It also came as the Biden administration has been relying on the Taliban for security outside the airport. Since the fall of Kabul in mid-August, nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated, most of whom had to pass through the Taliban’s many checkpoints. But the decision to provide specific names to the Taliban, which has a history of brutally murdering Afghans who collaborated with the U.S. and other coalition forces during the conflict, has angered lawmakers and military officials. “Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” said one defense official, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

“Appalling, shocking, unclean.” One would be hard-pressed to find three other words that more aptly describe the hole being dug by the Biden administration.

To recap, here’s how the situation in Afghanistan has played out thus far:

Biden, fed garbage intel by generals too preoccupied by the writings of Ibram Kendi to dissuade him from triggering an international crisis, pulled out of Afghanistan, which almost immediately fell to the Taliban.

Billions of dollars in military equipment have been abandoned in Kabul, and are now being used by the Taliban.

Americans and allies are being murdered by the Taliban after having been deserted by the Biden administration, while Jen Psaki condescendingly lies about it on national television.

And to top it off, we’ve supplied the Taliban with what is tantamount to a hit list.

This is beyond the realm of simple incompetence, irresponsibility, or malevolence — this is perhaps the most glaring presidential dereliction of duty of our time.

Impeachment is already being brought up on the right — however, as Alan Dershowitz notes in The Hill, this would be a misappropriation of the impeachment powers Article II of the Constitution vests in the Congress:

Whatever one may think of what Biden did or failed to do, it does not constitute an impeachable offense under the text of the Constitution. As I argued to the Senate a year and a half ago, vague terms like “abuse of power” or “dereliction of duty” do not meet the constitutional criteria of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.“ A similar term — “maladministration” — was explicitly rejected by the Constitutional Convention after James Madison, the father of our Constitution, warned that “so vague a term will be equivalent to a [presidential] tenure during pleasure of Senate” — in other words, the British parliamentary system in which a prime minister can be removed by a simple vote of no confidence.

Invocation of Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, which allows “the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide,” has been floated by the likes of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), among others.

Given that our federal government is neither unified nor competent enough to remove Biden through either medium — be it impeachment or the 25th Amendment — resignation is the only viable option for the president should he happen to have a single remaining inkling of shame or self-respect.

But Biden has no shame.

He’ll continue to do what he’s doing, let the progressives call the shots, and absolve himself of all responsibility for the path of destruction that lays behind him as his sycophants in the media continue performing nightly damage control for him.

C’est la vie.

