Daily Wire emeritus Ben Shapiro called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment Thursday after a suicide bombing in Kabul cost the lives of 13 U.S. servicemen and hundreds of Afghans.

“Impeach,” Shapiro tweeted as news reports of casualty numbers continued to update and the death toll climbed. President Joe Biden initiated a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan earlier this year, and the country fell to the Taliban on August 15 after militants took over the capital city of Kabul.

On Thursday, a reported ISIS-K suicide bomber set off a bomb outside of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, the main staging ground for evacuations by the U.S. and other countries. The attack came days before U.S. forces were set to end evacuations and completely withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31, potentially leaving hundreds of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military over the past two decades.

“Hundreds if not thousands of Americans stranded in Kabul, at the mercy of the Taliban, ISIS, and Al Qaeda. For no reason. Hundreds of thousands of Afghan allies in danger of mass murder. For no reason. Wounded or dead Americans in Kabul. For no reason,” Shapiro continued.

“China and Russia on the move. For no reason. Afghanistan is the renewed home of international terror. For no reason. None of this had to happen. None of this was ‘inevitable.’ None of this was ‘planned.’ President Biden is responsible for all of this,” he added.

Shapiro again went after Biden during his show on Friday, calling the president a “disgrace” and saying that Biden would resign if he “had any honor at all.” Shapiro said in part:

This befuddled, senility-ridden old man incapable of running his own administration, incapable of coming up with coherent policy, presiding over an administration that withdrew from Afghanistan for no apparent reason, for no gain. We get nothing out of this. We withdrew for no reason whatsoever, and then we preceded to withdraw in the stupidest possible way while lying every step of the way. And now we are trusting the Taliban to do our security. Now we are giving the Taliban ‘kill lists’ of people who worked with us. This fool, this ridiculous fool. If he had any honor at all, he’d resign. Of course, he won’t. He is a disgrace to his office. He is a disgrace to the United States. It saddens me to see our president – because he is the elected president of the United States – the fact that our president is this is an embarrassment. It is a moral embarrassment. His presence in the Oval Office is a blot on the office, and that’s saying a lot because we’ve had a lot of bad presidents in the past. This is the most disgraceful foreign policy decision and act of malpractice I have seen in my entire lifetime.

The U.S. has reportedly given the Taliban a list of names of Americans still in Afghanistan and of Afghans who partnered with the U.S. military. The U.S. turned over the list to expedite the evacuation process, however, critics say that the list has placed thousands of Americans and Afghan allies at the mercy of a vengeful Taliban. One U.S. official referred to the document as a “kill list” for the group.

The latest death toll put the number of Afghans dead at 169, with U.S. officials warning that the death toll could continue to climb higher. As The Daily Wire reported:

Information on casualties has been slow in coming. At the end of the day Thursday, the death toll was still under 100. A reporter for the New York Times, on the ground in Kabul, cautioned that the Taliban appeared to be instructing Kabul’s health care workers not to release timely and accurate death counts, which could mean that deaths are undercounted. A United States official also told Fox News that the “death toll for the attack could climb higher still” “because some people may have taken bodies away from the scene before they could be counted.” As of Thursday evening, 13 U.S. service members had been killed in the attack and 20 were injured — at least half of those are reportedly in critical condition.

The attack on Karzai set off a fresh round of calls for Biden’s resignation. Two prominent Republicans, Sens. Marsha Blackburn (TN) and Josh Hawley (MO) demanded that Biden resign on Thursday.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office,” Blackburn said.

Hawley tweeted: “To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened. It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign.”

