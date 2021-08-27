https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2021/08/26/disgusting-after-13-us-troops-dead-reid-and-guests-proud-bidens

Instead of being outraged on Thursday’s ReidOut by the terror attacks at the Kabul airport that killed 13 of our troops, Biden-sycophant MSNBC host Joy Reid and MSNBC contributor and former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) were actually “proud” of the mess the president has made.

Hours after the deadly bombings, Biden emerged from his bunker to defend his failed leadership and the MSNBC host, along with her Democrat guests, refused to criticize him, Groveling, Reid and PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor parroted White House talking points about the “challenge” of working with the Taliban. Reid scoffed at “Fox News attempting to get under Biden’s skin” as she touted he had “not changed his mind at all.” In the face of bipartisan criticism, Reid viewed Biden sticking his head in the sand as a virtue.

In fact, Reid was more upset by “chicken hawk” Republicans floating the idea of sending more troops into Afghanistan. She even admitted that was the first thing she thought about after hearing of the bombings:

“As soon as I heard about these explosions this morning, I knew that the next round was going to be an even bigger ramping up of these war hawks,” she complained. Reid went on to invite McCaskill to bash Republicans with her, for prioritizing Afghanistan over investigating the Capitol Hill riot.

“The hypocrisy of the people who are piling on Joe Biden for trying to end this war is stunning,” McCaskill whined.

On the deadliest terror attack against our troops in a decade in Afghanistan, McCaskill had the audacity to hail the president’s courage: “It was time for this to end and Joe Biden had the courage to do it.”

Reid agreed: “That’s exactly right.”

McCaskill even added, “I’m proud that he did.”

“Absolutely — and war is ugly and it’s always ugly. May we do less of it,” Reid gushed.

Truly sickening.

Read the transcript below:

MSNBC’s The Reid Out

08/26/21

7:22 p.m. Eastern CLAIRE MCCASKILL: But any time you airlift out 100,000 people, you end up being somewhat of a sitting duck. I mean the bad guys, the crazy extremists, the suicide bombers knew that whenever this airlift was going to happen, throngs of people would gather wanting to get to the promise of America and they would have an opportunity to go in and blow themselves up and hurt Americans. That danger was going to be there, no matter how this withdrawal occurred. And it is certainly not a good reason to stay there. We have been the GDP of Afghanistan for long enough. You know, the other thing that’s going to happen, Joy, when America is gone, when the outsider is no longer a unifying force, people need to remember this. There are 14 different nationalities, ethnicities and religions recognized in the Afghan national anthem. They are a tremendously divided country and they’re going to have a huge problem trying to govern without the flow of money from the United States and with all of these disparate elements and this very young population. So trouble is ahead for the Taliban. We won’t need to worry about whether the Taliban is in trouble going forward. REID: Yeah, exactly. We’ll see how good they can figure out how to govern that country. But you know David, one of the things that has bothered me throughout my career in this business is there is — Dwight Eisenhower was not wrong when he said there is a machine. There is a war machine that wants to be fed all the time, that sees war and more war and more troops as the answer to everything. You know, a lot of that war machine are people who themselves don’t have to do the fighting. There is a chicken hawk contingent that loves to send other people’s sons and daughters into war and that sees war as always the answer. Some people have served themselves, but it’s a lot of people who haven’t, who push and push and push. As soon as I heard about these explosions this morning, I knew that the next round was going to be an even bigger ramping up of these war hawks. (….) JOY REID: Can you imagine a democratic president coming out and saying ‘Bin Laden had one hit but these other guys, these people are monsters’? That is the person that Kevin [McCarthy] and the others are dutifully following and would do anything for, including maybe get COVID. Your thoughts, Claire, I’ll give you the last word. MCCASKILL: It is but let me just say again, the hypocrisy of the people who are piling on Joe Biden for trying to end this war is stunning. And I’ve got to say in all the oversight I did in Afghanistan as a member of the armed services committee, one theme emerged over and over and over again. It was greed, it was contractors, it was impractical use of money. I mean, Joy, we went so far as to build a gas station with natural gas for a country that has very few cars and none run on natural gas. That’s the kind of money people were pocketing. The corruption was endemic. We trained people for an army that never really was real. It was all on paper. It was time for this to end and Joe Biden had the courage to do it. REID: That’s exactly right. MCCASKILL: I’m proud that he did. REID: Absolutely — and war is ugly and it’s always ugly. May we do less of it. Claire McCaskill, David Corn, thank you both very much.

