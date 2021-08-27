https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/569698-doctor-warns-hair-on-fire-crisis-is-breaking

Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with the latest surge in coronavirus patients.

As of Thursday, there were 13,932 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas and only 356 available ICU beds statewide.

“There are many patients that are not doing well,” Shawn Nishi, a doctor and associate professor of critical care medicine at University of Texas Medical Branch’s Jennie Sealy Hospital, told ABC News.

“It’s very chaotic, because these patients are very unpredictable. At one moment they look great and the next moment, they’re dying,” Nishi said.

“It is a ‘hair on fire’ time in the ICUs,” she added

In Texas, just more than half, 56.2 percent, of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, coronavirus hospitalizations across the United States eclipsed 100,000 for the first time since January.

