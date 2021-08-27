https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/27/does-the-cdc-promoting-health-equity-guiding-principles-for-inclusive-communication-mean-the-pandemic-is-over/

Another item from today’s “having solved all other problems” file comes this tweet from the CDC:

Are you using #inclusive language? CDC’s Health Equity Guiding Principles for Inclusive Communication shares preferred terms and language. https://t.co/ppe64URTzx. — CDC (@CDCgov) August 27, 2021

Well… okay…

Cdc doesn’t have anything more important to do right now? — Mark (@flemgoblue) August 27, 2021

Well, they’re also dabbling in gun control.

“Why don’t people trust us or think we’re political?” @itsSpencerBrown breaks down this nonsense here —-> https://t.co/4xBre14YEb https://t.co/aKUKCeMsl7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 27, 2021

It’s a total mystery why anybody would think the CDC is a political body.

My preferred pronouns are Leave/Me/Alone — Brent (@Brent_Crowley) August 27, 2021

Political correctness is killing the world. — Morten J. 🇩🇰❤️🇺🇸 (@Morten_Jensen85) August 27, 2021

