Another item from today’s “having solved all other problems” file comes this tweet from the CDC:
Are you using #inclusive language? CDC’s Health Equity Guiding Principles for Inclusive Communication shares preferred terms and language. https://t.co/ppe64URTzx.
— CDC (@CDCgov) August 27, 2021
Well… okay…
Cdc doesn’t have anything more important to do right now?
— Mark (@flemgoblue) August 27, 2021
Well, they’re also dabbling in gun control.
“Why don’t people trust us or think we’re political?” @itsSpencerBrown breaks down this nonsense here —-> https://t.co/4xBre14YEb https://t.co/aKUKCeMsl7
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 27, 2021
It’s a total mystery why anybody would think the CDC is a political body.
My preferred pronouns are Leave/Me/Alone
— Brent (@Brent_Crowley) August 27, 2021
Political correctness is killing the world.
— Morten J. 🇩🇰❤️🇺🇸 (@Morten_Jensen85) August 27, 2021
What are #COVID‘s preferred pronouns? https://t.co/0lGkgeykJ9
— North Avenue Trade School (@DrGeorgeBurdell) August 27, 2021
So the pandemic’s officially over https://t.co/sTx1rrB3qD
— _yossarian_doesntlikeit (@yosarian_vive) August 27, 2021
Enjoy the ratio pic.twitter.com/pwcGe9fvVp
— Timbuktu (@jaygrimaldo) August 27, 2021