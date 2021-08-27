https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/569822-father-of-slain-marine-biden-turned-his-back-on-him

The father of a U.S. marine who was killed in the suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport says President BidenJoe BidenSupreme Court blocks Biden’s eviction moratorium Overnight Defense & National Security: Terror in Kabul as explosions kill and injure hundreds White House: Biden ‘somber’ and ‘outraged’ after hearing of Kabul attack MORE “turned his back” on his son.

Steve Nikoui told The Daily Beast that he found out that his son Kareem was killed in the attack right around 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening when Marines arrived at his home to deliver the news.

He told the news outlet that he’s still in shock about what transpired.

“I haven’t gone to bed all night,” Nikoui said. “I’m still in shock. I haven’t been able to grasp everything that’s going on.”

Nikoui told The Daily Beast that he wants to “respect the office” of the president, but feels that Biden let his son down.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” Nikoui said. “I blame my own military leaders … Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

The U.S. has not yet named the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the suicide attack outside of Kabul’s airport, though their names have begun to circulate on social media. More than 100 Afghans also died in the attack, for which ISIS-K militants claimed responsibility.

Families of the victims began speaking out on Friday through social media and interviews with news outlets.

Brittney Jones Barnett, the aunt of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover of Utah who also died in the attack, wrote on social media that the world lost a “true light.”

“The world has lost a true light. Our hearts are broken. Shock, disbelief, horror, sadness, sorrow, anger and grief,” Barnett wrote, according to Reuters.

