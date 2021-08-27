https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/first-photo-released-of-navy-corpsman-killed-by-joe-biden/

Rest in eternal peace, Max Soviak

Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, 22, served as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy, and was a native of Berlin Heights, Ohio. His family released the following statement.

On behalf of the entire Soviak family, we want to thank all those who have extended their support and prayers on the loss of our son, Max. Max was a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy a career. We are incredibly proud of his service to our country. As we mourn the loss of our son, we also mourn for the loss of the Marines and Soldier who were killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all of those wounded in Afghanistan. Words cannot express how heartbroken we are with this news and we will miss Max tremendously. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy.

Thank you, The Soviak Family

The U.S. Navy said Max was killed at the Abbey gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since August of 2011.

