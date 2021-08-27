https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/27/george-takei-of-all-people-should-understand-why-his-argument-in-favor-of-employer-vaccine-mandates-is-so-incredibly-disturbing/

It’s not exactly surprising that an über-liberal like George Takei is in favor of employer vaccine mandates because individual freedom sometimes needs to be sacrificed for the common good.

What is a bit surprising, though, is the logic he’s using to make his argument:

We need to curtail certain people’s individual freedoms for the good of society. Yes, we must keep out the virus for the good of society.

One would think that George Takei, of all people, might realize what’s so disturbing and wrong about what he’s saying.

There was a time when Japanese Americans were viewed as a virus that needed to be kept away from the rest of society. The government decided their freedom to exist as Americans was less important than the freedom of other Americans to not be exposed to them.

George Takei’s take is downright terrifying if you stop and think about it.

