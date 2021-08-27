https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/27/george-takei-of-all-people-should-understand-why-his-argument-in-favor-of-employer-vaccine-mandates-is-so-incredibly-disturbing/

It’s not exactly surprising that an über-liberal like George Takei is in favor of employer vaccine mandates because individual freedom sometimes needs to be sacrificed for the common good.

What is a bit surprising, though, is the logic he’s using to make his argument:

A lot of people are angry that employer vaccine mandates are coming. I don’t care. We need to do this for the good of all. The asserted freedoms of the willfully unvaccinated do not outweigh the needs of society nor the right of employers to keep the virus out of the workplace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 23, 2021

We need to curtail certain people’s individual freedoms for the good of society. Yes, we must keep out the virus for the good of society.

One would think that George Takei, of all people, might realize what’s so disturbing and wrong about what he’s saying.

Wow. @GeorgeTakei using almost the exact same language that was used to justify putting him and his family into a concentration camp in WW2. @KurtSchlichter @TwitchyTeam @AdamBaldwin https://t.co/UwcDhbfmxA — Hugh Manatee (@RWombat32) August 25, 2021

There was a time when Japanese Americans were viewed as a virus that needed to be kept away from the rest of society. The government decided their freedom to exist as Americans was less important than the freedom of other Americans to not be exposed to them.

You mean like packing Japanese people up and sending them into the desert of the south west? — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) August 24, 2021

“I was only following orders….” — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 24, 2021

George Takei’s take is downright terrifying if you stop and think about it.

“Give up your freedoms for the greater good” is how all tyrannical regimes try to justify their actions. It starts with this, & ends in genocide & internment camps. https://t.co/n3sETqBmwW — Saul 🇺🇸 (@OldSchoolSaul) August 25, 2021

Member of multiple historically oppressed minority groups fails to learn the lessons of history More tonight at 10 https://t.co/6iOw4XO8f6 — Erick (Based AnPrim) of the Mountains (@MountainsErick) August 25, 2021

