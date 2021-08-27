https://www.oann.com/global-policymakers-urge-more-sharing-of-covid-19-vaccine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=global-policymakers-urge-more-sharing-of-covid-19-vaccine

August 27, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of global policymakers tasked with responding to the COVID-19 health crisis on Friday urged nations with large vaccine stocks to share them with programs that distribute them to lower income counties.

In a joint statement, the Multilateral Leaders Taskforce – which includes the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization – also urged nations to eliminate export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

