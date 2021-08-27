https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/27/having-solved-all-other-problems-cdc-director-tells-cnn-about-her-plan-to-reduce-gun-violence/

It looks like CNN’s getting ready to move away from President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal disaster, as they had on CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on to discuss her new aspiration:

Nice to see @cnn has moved on to the totally normal discussion of the CDC Director discussing guns (again, totally normal discussion) instead of covering an international tragedy. pic.twitter.com/F5VUnBsw7O — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) August 27, 2021

The virus must be completely under control now.

For the first time in decades, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the nation’s top public health agency — is speaking out forcefully about gun violence in America, calling it a “serious public health threat.” https://t.co/7jt8Dgtxza — CNN (@CNN) August 27, 2021

And of course Walensky is an “expert” on the subject, right?

No offense, but Walensky…has no special expertise in gun violence. None. She is as much an expert on this as I am. So its funny to have people that said “LISTEN TO EXPERTS!” now…listen to a non-expert. https://t.co/aeNdLcnIF3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2021

She might have no idea what she’s talking about on the issue, but since when does that stop some public officials from moving forward?

The administrative state is out of control, rent moratoriums, forbearance, student loan suspension, gun control. They do not have the power to do any of that. #neverletacrisisgotowaste https://t.co/jFIsYeCj69 — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) August 27, 2021

Good to know that all Disease is apparently under control now https://t.co/w7EmX8mPdm — GWardHome (@gwardhome) August 27, 2021

Everyone sees what they’re doing here, right?

1) Justify dramatic government overreach on the basis of the COVID health crisis

2) Frame guns as a health crisis

3) _____________ https://t.co/s5mRk1Q3cz — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) August 27, 2021

This is the reason the Centers for Disease Control isn’t very good at controlling diseases. Political ambition, mission creep, and ridiculous levels of overfunding long ago smothered the core mission of every agency. The Leviathan has attention deficit disorder. https://t.co/xpvDaLFmT5 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 27, 2021

The CDC has been studying gun violence well before Covid-19, the institutional rot is insidious. https://t.co/C3vJq69C5s — Rubbie (@robadob92) August 27, 2021

She’s switching gears to COVID-9mm….interesting…is there a vaccine for that? — MJ (@usatrump64) August 27, 2021

Maybe she’ll recommend a mask attachment for guns.

