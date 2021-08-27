President Joe Biden made a spot of coronavirus news during his bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Friday, suggesting that the United States might further decrease the recommended wait time between people’s first coronavirus vaccine shots and subsequent booster.

Biden, speaking with reporters, said the day’s meetings opened with discussions on COVID-19 and added that Bennett and the Israeli government’s own third-shot booster program, launched in people over the age of 60 on July 30, has yielded “great results.”

“We’re going to start mid-September,” Biden continued, noting America’s scheduled booster program launch date of Sept. 20, previously set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. “But we’re considering the advice [Israel gave us] that you should start earlier. This is promising.”

BIDEN MEETS WITH ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER IN SHADOW OF AFGHANISTAN, PALESTINE CONFLICTS

“Pending the FDA and CDC, the question raised is, ‘Should it be shorter? Should it be as little as five months now?'” the president added. “That’s being discussed. I spoke with Dr. Fauci this morning about that.”

The Biden administration believes the U.S. will have stockpiled enough shots to launch a booster program on Sept. 20 and maintain its vaccine commitments to other nations despite calls from the World Health Organization for the U.S. not to launch booster shot programs until after a larger swathe of the international community receives first rounds of shots.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available.