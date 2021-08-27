https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/27/house-republicans-ralph-norman-andy-harris-articles-impeachment-secretary-state-antony-blinken/

Two House Republicans introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary Of State Antony Blinken on Friday, saying he failed at his job after at least 13 U.S. service members were killed in one of the deadliest days for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in over a decade.

Republican Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Andy Harris of Maryland introduced the resolution, obtained by the Daily Caller, saying President Joe Biden and specifically, Blinken are solely responsible for the ongoing bloodshed in Afghanistan.

“The Biden Administration’s handling of Afghanistan has been an unmitigated catastrophe. This preventable tragedy rests solely on the shoulders of President Biden and his Administration, and in particular the Secretary of State. We are the most powerful nation on the planet, and we must make clear to the Taliban that we will stay to get our people out as long as that takes,” Harris said in a statement.

“Secretary Blinken’s complete and utter failure of managing this avoidable catastrophe makes him unfit for leadership, and I hope my colleagues will join me in pushing for his removal,” Harris added. (RELATED: Congressmen Across The Board Demand Biden Respond To ‘Murderous’ Terrorist Attack, Keep Americans Safe)

READ THE RESOLUTION HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The recent events in Afghanistan were entirely preventable. The actions undertaken by this administration, but more specifically Secretary Blinken, were irresponsible and have placed countless American lives in harm’s way, resulting in the deadliest attack on American soldiers in the last decade. Under the Constitution of the United States of America, the Secretary of State is tasked with informing Congress and American citizens on the conduct of U.S. foreign relations. In Afghanistan he failed to do so, leaving American citizens exposed in city under the control of the Taliban,” Norman said in a statement.

“Secretary Blinken is also responsible for the safety of American citizens abroad and, in the case of danger, the safe and efficient evacuation of those Americans – which he has not done thus far. There are hundreds of question that need answers about this disastrous outcome from previous leaders, President Biden, and his entire administration. One lost life is one too many. Secretary Blinken played a vital role in this foreign policy failure and his dereliction of duty deserves nothing less than impeachment,” Norman added.

A number of Republicans have called for Biden to resign, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. (RELATED: ‘He Must Resign’ — Sen. Josh Hawley Slams Biden, Calls On Him To Resign)

The Daily Caller contacted The State Department about the articles of impeachment to which a spokesperson responded by saying: “As a general matter, we do not comment on Congressional legislation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

