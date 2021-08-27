https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/27/in-fcking-furiating-brit-hume-shares-gen-milleys-8-18-transcript-explaining-why-we-really-left-afghanistan-the-way-we-did/

Gotta wonder if the people who keep writing Biden’s talking points and speeches even saw this Milley transcript. Anyone else feel like none of these people ‘at the top’ have any damn clue what they’re talking about or even doing?

What a nightmare this administration has been.

And to think, we were told the ‘adults’ were going to be back in charge.

We left because BIDEN WANTED THE KABUL EMBASSY SECURED WITH NO ADDITIONAL TROOPS.

Not because of Trump.

Or some ridiculous Trump plan that for whatever reason Biden had to abide by even though he reversed basically everything else Trump did.

Trending

Because it was what Biden wanted.

Suck on that.

Ding ding ding.

Biden’s America.

Biden’s Legacy.

***

Related:

Brian Tyler Cohen goes after Joey Jones asking if ‘he’d be willing to go and fight’ and DAMN that’s some backfire (he deleted and apologized)

‘Tone. F**king. DEAF.’ Nancy Pelosi babbling about Women’s Equality Day as Americans mourn marines killed in Kabul BACKFIRES (Alyssa Milano too!)

Professional ‘gets-it-wrong-every-time’ person Jennifer Rubin SCREWS the pooch attempting to make GOP the bad guys with #Afghanistan

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanBagramBidenbrit humeGeneral Milleykabul

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...