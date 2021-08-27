https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/27/in-honor-of-the-lives-lost-gary-sinise-quietly-pays-tribute-to-the-memories-of-those-killed-in-deadly-kabul-terrorist-attack-video/

Gary Sinise has enjoyed a long and successful career in Hollywood, but what seems to give him the most meaning in life is supporting and uplifting our military.

And after yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack in Kabul — an attack that also claimed the lives of a number of U.S. troops as well as innocent civilians — Sinise paid quiet tribute to the memories of the dead:

In honor of the lives lost today. pic.twitter.com/RGlBeSlw7z — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) August 27, 2021

Sometimes you don’t need to say a word to speak volumes.

Thank you, sir! Our Marines mourn this tragic loss. — adgrad (@adgrad) August 27, 2021

I don’t think there’s anyone in Hollywood who I admire more than @GarySinise .🇺🇲https://t.co/xxdHwHKsP9 — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 27, 2021

Thank you sir. You have always supported our military and their families. We greatly appreciate your kindness. Always. — Tina (@Tina_Hurban) August 27, 2021

Well said Gary. Thank you for all you do in support of our Armed Forces! God Bless! — Gary Blanchette (@gman_blanchette) August 27, 2021

Thank you for helping me send up my prayers for those dear soldiers serving each of us so valiantly. And those desperate people they’re trying to protect. I couldn’t corral my feelings or find words. This helped. God Bless our amazing troops and allies. ❤️ — Anne Rooney Rohling (@arrohling) August 27, 2021

Our hearts are broken. God help those in harms way. Deliver our service members safely home. — SmithyWit (@smithywitt) August 27, 2021

Amen.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

