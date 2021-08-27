https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tokyo-medical-chairman-press-conference-all-patients-and-physicians-should-begin-using-ivermectin/

Posted by Kane on August 27, 2021 4:45 pm

Tokyo Medical Chairman holds press conference recommending Ivermectin to all doctors, for all Covid patients. Japan’s government is one of the most conservative and cautious in the world. The data is clear.

