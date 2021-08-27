https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tokyo-medical-chairman-press-conference-all-patients-and-physicians-should-begin-using-ivermectin/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Tokyo Medical Chairman holds press conference recommending Ivermectin to all doctors, for all Covid patients. Japan’s government is one of the most conservative and cautious in the world. The data is clear.
More details on the presser here…
Check this list of Ivermectin studies on Covid…
Tokyo’s Medical Assoc. Chairman holds live press conference recommending #ivermectin to all doctors, for all Covid patients.
Japan’s government is one of the most conservative and cautious in the world. Data is clear. Huge news. https://t.co/rpuD8mSfJL pic.twitter.com/B50sgryUDM
— Bren (@brenontheroad) August 23, 2021