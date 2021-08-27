https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/27/jesse-kelly-responds-to-the-wapos-erik-wemple-over-his-recent-comment-on-kamala-harris/

Remember this tweet from Tomi Lahren back during the Dem primary where she accused then-candidate Kamala Harris of sleeping her “way to the top” thanks to her past romantic relationship with San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown?

If you recall, she later apologized. . .

. . .and she was criticized for it by other Fox News employees:

Anyway, Jesse Kelly made a similar comment about Harris when he was on with Tucker Carlson last night:

But it’s pretty clear that Kelly will not handle this the same way Lahren did in 2019:

One thing that’s important to note here is that both Lahren and Kelly are paraphrasing Willie Brown’s OWN WORDS:

Brown actually suggested he may have helped Harris’s career in an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle:

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” he wrote. “And I certainly helped with her first race for District Attorney in San Francisco”:

***

