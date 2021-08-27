https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/27/jesse-kelly-responds-to-the-wapos-erik-wemple-over-his-recent-comment-on-kamala-harris/

Remember this tweet from Tomi Lahren back during the Dem primary where she accused then-candidate Kamala Harris of sleeping her “way to the top” thanks to her past romantic relationship with San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown?

Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

If you recall, she later apologized. . .

Two years ago, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren apologized after speculating that then-Sen. Kamala Harris had slept her “way to the top with Willie Brown.” https://t.co/ccSSLRlUz1 1/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) August 27, 2021

. . .and she was criticized for it by other Fox News employees:

Lahren’s apology came after she received brushbacks from her colleagues at Fox News. 2/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) August 27, 2021

Anyway, Jesse Kelly made a similar comment about Harris when he was on with Tucker Carlson last night:

On Thursday night, @JesseKellyDC, in a guest appearance on @TuckerCarlson, said that Harris “quite literally laid down to get the job.” I asked Fox News if they had anything to say about that comment. Nope. 3/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) August 27, 2021

But it’s pretty clear that Kelly will not handle this the same way Lahren did in 2019:

Wanna hear how sorry I am? https://t.co/5azi0TIMaY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 27, 2021

One thing that’s important to note here is that both Lahren and Kelly are paraphrasing Willie Brown’s OWN WORDS:

But did you reach out to Willie Brown for comment too? https://t.co/KQPYlDLQ9Y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 27, 2021

Brown actually suggested he may have helped Harris’s career in an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle:

Did you ask the San Francisco Chronicle for comment when Willie Brown made the observation in the first place? https://t.co/1T2832hZOL https://t.co/fE6nzlx9T3 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 27, 2021

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” he wrote. “And I certainly helped with her first race for District Attorney in San Francisco”:

134 words from former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown on his relationship with Kamala Harris: https://t.co/wozyN78nOG pic.twitter.com/7LzeaiwlMC — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) January 26, 2019

