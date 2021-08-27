Joe Kent excellent hit with Tucker last night

‘Biden wants to flood America with refugees’

Kent is an Army Vet and congressional candidate from Washington state.

Must Watch Tucker Carlson Interview With U.S. Army Veteran And Candidate For Congress @joekent16jan19 On The Afghanistan Tragedy Today

Joe: “Today has been an absolute tragedy, but unfortunately I think we’re seeing over nearly two decades of lies come unraveling.” pic.twitter.com/LP5LoyajW1

— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 27, 2021