Pop superstar JoJo Siwa will be one half of the first same-sex couple on ABC’s hit show, “Dancing with the Stars,” according to Variety.

ABC revealed the news during Thursday’s Television Critics Association gathering.

What are the details?

Siwa, who came out as pansexual in April, said, “It’s really special that not only now do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also you get a dance with whom you want to dance. There’s a lot of barriers that we’re going to have to break through — who leads, how do you dress, what shoes do you wear? But I think it’s all something that I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be tricky, but it’s going to give so much to people out there — people of the LGBTQ community, people who feel just a little different. It’s going to give them a sense of happiness.”

In April, Siwa announced that she was in a same-sex relationship with Florida native Kylie Prew.

At the time, she said, “It’s like, I want to figure [sexuality] out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual. But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight.”

“I always just say ‘gay’ because it just kind of covers it or ‘queer’ because I think the keyword is cool,” Siwa admitted at the time. “I like ‘queer.’ Technically, I would say that I’m pansexual, because that’s how I have always been my whole life, is just like, my human is my human. And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!”

Variety reported Thursday that when she first received an email asking if she would be a part of the long-running show’s new season, she was offered the choice of whether to be partnered with a male or a female dancer.

“I want to make it OK for the people who come after me,” she said of her decision to dance with another woman. “I want to make everything OK for the people who come after me.”

What else?

In a statement, GLAAD said that Siwa’s groundbreaking decision was to be applauded for uplifting the LGBTQ community.

“The show has such a wide, far-reaching audience and there is a real opportunity here for people to celebrate the same-sex pairing and root for JoJo and all LGBTQ young people,” a GLAAD spokesperson said.

The remainder of the Season 30 lineup will be announced Sept. 8. The dance competition show begins on Monday, Sept. 20.

In a promo video for the show, Siwa says, “I am so excited to be a part of this year’s ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ season 30, and to be dancing with a girl, I think it’s so cool.”

“It’s gonna be the best ever, I can’t wait to just dance every single week, I can’t wait to meet my partner, oh my gosh there are so many things I’m so excited for!” she gushed.

