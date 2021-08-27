https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-speaks-to-troops-but-closes-event-to-the-press-report

On Thursday, before she spoke to U.S. troops stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on her way back from Vietnam, and only hours after the terrorist attacks on the Kabul airport, Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff reportedly informed the White House press pool that the event would be closed to the press.

The White House press pool stated, “”The VP’s staff informed the pool during the flight that her event with troops at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam would now be closed press. No explanation given by the VP’s team for why it has been changed to closed press when asked by a member of the pool,” according to The Washington Examiner, which added, “Her original schedule said Harris would ‘participate in a troop engagement event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’ and that there would be ‘travel pool coverage of this event.’”

White House reporter for Bloomberg News Jenny Leonard reported, “The @VP has arrived in Honolulu. While we were in the air, the death toll of troops killed in the Kabul attacks rose from 4 to 13. She didn’t come over to talk to the travel pool when we shouted questions at her about the situation in Afghanistan.”

Nine hours earlier, Leonard had reported, “The news of the attack broke hours after the @VP took off in Hanoi. Per a White House official: “The Vice President has been briefed on the situation in Kabul, and she will continue to be updated. She’s scheduled to speak to troops at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam later today.”

Harris reportedly did not answer reporters when they fired questions at her both when she disembarked in Honolulu and before she boarded to leave. Her office issued this statement: “While at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the Vice President addressed 25 members of the military representing the six active duty service branches and National Guard, thanking them for their service. She and the Second Gentleman then talked individually with each service member.”

Harris tweeted a statement on Thursday night saying:

Today in Kabul, a terror attack killed 13 American service members. These courageous service members died while saving countless lives. They are heroes. Doug and I grieve for the Americans we lost, we pray for the Americans injured in the attack, and our hearts go out to their loved ones. We also grieve for the Afghan civilians killed and injured. Our country is grateful to all our women and men in uniform, and in particular, those working today to get Americans and our Afghan partners out of harm’s way. And we will complete that mission. Today, we honor those who gave their lives in service to their nation. We will never forget.

On Wednesday morning, the day before the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, Harris decided it was a propitious moment to defend her boss, tweeting, “Joe Biden made a commitment to the American people when he ran for president that he would bring America’s military involvement in Afghanistan to an end. It’s the right decision.”

