Instead of engaging in a debate about the proper role of government and how it isn’t conservative to tell people how to do business, @MattWalshBlog stooped to horrible misogyny.

Kristi Noem responds — ‘Eyes up here, Matt.’

No surprise that milquetoast Kristi Noem trots out the lame “misogyny” line. Exactly what I’d expect, and proving the point I was making about her.

Don’t worry though, governor. I know my opinion doesn’t matter to you. I don’t work for the Chamber of Commerce. https://t.co/HRPL7ukvLn

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2021