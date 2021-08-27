https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heated-exchange-between-kristi-noem-and-matt-walsh/
Instead of engaging in a debate about the proper role of government and how it isn’t conservative to tell people how to do business, @MattWalshBlog
stooped to horrible misogyny.
Eyes up here, Matt. pic.twitter.com/n5xO0uVsaf
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 25, 2021
Kristi Noem responds — ‘Eyes up here, Matt.’
No surprise that milquetoast Kristi Noem trots out the lame “misogyny” line. Exactly what I’d expect, and proving the point I was making about her.
Don’t worry though, governor. I know my opinion doesn’t matter to you. I don’t work for the Chamber of Commerce. https://t.co/HRPL7ukvLn
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2021