Steve Bannon interviewed Alternative for Germany (AfD) vice-chair Beatrix von Storch today on the “War Room” live from the Turkish-Iranian border, who reported up to 1000 illegal Afghan migrants are currently crossing the border despite walls, guards and barbed wire.

Von Storch, who is running in German national elections Sept. 26 against the globalist parties, reported local Turkish authorities fear up to 5 million Afghans may seek to migrate illegally in the wake of the catatrophic failure of the Biden-Harris government:

