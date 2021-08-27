https://magainstitute.com/ep68-love-patience-kindness-and-certitude-a-live-update-from-bardsfest-with-dr-eric-nepute-27aug21/

If my people who are called by My Name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. ~ 2 Chronicles 7:14

Although these are dark days for America and the world, the future remains bright, so long as we turn our face toward God, repent of our sins, and ask for His Holy Grace. That is exactly what is happening this weekend at Bardsfest in St. Louis, MO.

We were blessed to be joined on MAGA Institute Podcast by Dr. Eric Nepute, the driving force behind this massive event, which he describes as “a lovefest.” Dr. Nepute continued, “It’s not about anger, it’s about coming at it with love, patience, kindness, and certainty…it’s just amazing.”

“It is important to rebuke the spirit of fear—which is simply False Evidence Appearing Real—and we do that with facts,” said Dr. Nepute. In addition to the myriad pastors, preachers, and other religious leaders worshipping God and leading a spritual renewal, Dr. Nepute has gathered an impressive array of the nation’s leading medical doctors, including Dr Sherry Tenpenny, Dr Carrie Madej, Dr Jim Meehan, Dr Lee Merrick, and many others who are fighting the spirit of fear by sharing the truth about SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, the clot-shot death jabs, and the proven safe and effective treatments that have successfully helped millions worldwide.

You can livestream Bardsfest HERE

And if you feel called to support our work here at MAGA Institute, you can DONATE HERE and also send us an email at [email protected] to join us as a MAGA Institute Ambassador in your state to help us vet candidates. Please be sure to include your phone number in your email, so we can include you in our upcoming Ambassador teleconferences.

