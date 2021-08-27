https://thelibertydaily.com/marine-who-spoke-out-against-feckless-military-brass-has-been-relieved-of-duty-as-regime-stifles-all-dissent/

When Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller posted a video calling for accountability of military leaders who aided in the Afghanistan debacle, he acknowledged that he may be throwing away his 17-year career. As it turns out, he did. The Biden regime has relieve him of duty.

Here’s the video:

“People are upset because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying ‘we messed this up,” Scheller said in the video.

Either everyone in military brass got Afghanistan horribly wrong or they weren’t brave enough to tell the Biden regime that it was a bad idea. If they did, they were not heard.

“If an O-5 battalion commander has the simplest live fire incident, EO complaint. Boom. Fired,” he added. “But we have a secretary of defense that testified to Congress in May that the Afghan National Security Forces could withstand the Taliban advance. We have Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs — who the commandant is a member of that — who’s supposed to advise on military policy. We have a Marine combatant commander. All of these people are supposed to advise.”

According to his Facebook post:

To all my friends across the social networks. I have been relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today. My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do… if I were in their shoes. I appreciate the opportunities AITB command provided. To all the news agencies asking for interviews… I will not be making any statements other than what’s on my social platforms until I exit the Marine Corps. America has many issues… but it’s my home… it’s where my three sons will become men. America is still the light shining in a fog of chaos. When my Marine Corps career comes to an end, I look forward to a new beginning. My life’s purpose is to make America the most lethal and effective foreign diplomacy instrument. While my days of hand to hand violence may be ending…I see a new light on the horizon. Semper

According to the Daily Wire, the quashing of negative sentiment is widespread:

Top leadership at the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) informed active duty and retired service members that they cannot condemn President Joe Biden amid the chaotic — and now deadly — pullout of American troops from Afghanistan. In an email from the ONI’s Chief of Staff, ONI members were reminded that per a Uniform Code of Military Justice and Department of Defense Directive clause they cannot disrespect senior government leadership. This includes the President, Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, and more. The email reads: Given the heightened political and social atmosphere surrounding Afghanistan, it is important to remind our uniformed personnel (active duty and reservists on temporary active duty) and military retirees of their responsibilities and obligations under Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Department of Defense Directive 1344.10. While it is vital to protect the constitutional right of freedom of expression for these groups, consistent with mission accomplishment, national security, and good order and discipline, it’s important to remember certain limitations. Namely, uniformed personnel and military retirees are prohibited from disrespecting senior government leadership (e.g. the President, Vice President, Congress, Secretary of Defense, Service Secretaries, etc.). Per the same uniformed personnel policy, ONI members cannot participate in partisan political activity or distribute partisan political literature. An internal ONI member told The Daily Wire that these policies were more relaxed under the Trump administration and recalled retired officers condemning the former President.

It is unclear what will happen to Lt. Col. Scheller. As he noted, he hasn’t hit the magical 20-year number for military retirement. Whatever his plans, his message needs to broadcast far and wide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

