Charlotte, NC — The Associated Press is reporting that the US military has launched an airstrike against terrorists in Afghanistan in response to the suicide bombings just two days ago. Nearly 200 Afghans and 13 US military members were killed in those attacks.

US Central Command announced that the strike killed one person and that there were no known civilian casualties. The attack was on a specific member of the terrorist cell in Afghanistan that they believe was behind planning the attacks on US troops.

It is unclear who the member was that died as a result of the attack. President Joe Biden had promised quick action against those who attacked the US in Afghanistan, but it was unclear at the time what he intended to do.

What is clear is that an act against one individual does not disrupt the entire terrorist cell or make right the wrongs of Joe Biden in Afghanistan. Biden is still responsible for the quick fall of Afghanistan and the deaths of US service members.

The suicide bombins in Kabul disrupted the evacutation that the US was attempting to conduct after the fall of the country to the Taliban. The Biden White House did not have a plan to evacuate the country and has been calling on private airlines and other countries to help them with evacuating Americans before a set August 31 deadline.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft as we continue to bring you the latest updates.

