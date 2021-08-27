https://thepoliticalinsider.com/msnbcs-top-russia-conspiracist-rachel-maddow-is-getting-a-huge-raise/

Leftist MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, one of the premier Russian collusion conspiracy theorists in the country, is reportedly about to get a lot more money to do even less work according to a story on Wednesday by The Daily Beast.

It was reported last week that Maddow, who is the highest rated host on MSNBC, was about to renew and sign a new contract, but the Beast has revealed some of the details.

The new deal will give Rachel Maddow, the highest-rated host on MSNBC, a jaw-dropping $30 million per year to keep her with the company through the 2024 election, according to four people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/clpGsQXJwE — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 26, 2021

Maddow’s New Deal: $30 Million A Year

“That deal will give Maddow, the highest-rated host on MSNBC, a jaw-dropping $30 million per year to keep her with the company through the 2024 election, according to four people familiar with the matter,” the Beast reported.

The story continued, “As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year.”

It’s unclear if the unapologetic leftist will donate most of her massive salary to the less fortunate.

The report added, “The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC.”

MSNBC Has Long Relied On Maddow For Ratings

Maddow has hosted her show for 13 years and has long been one of the most-watched pundits on the leftwing cable news outlet.

Fox reports that CNN tried to poach Maddow, but was obviously unsuccessful.

Some weren’t impressed. Independent left-wing journalist and frequent Maddow critic Aaron Mate couldn’t help but note the MSNBC host’s conspiracy theorizing over Russia and former President Donald Trump.

In Hollywood, even the most overpaid actors have at least some acting chops. In media, the most overpaid people not only do no journalism, but continually disgrace the profession, e.g. this host who spent years promoting a conspiracy theory that Trump is a Russian asset: https://t.co/PLCV5dqU2j — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) August 26, 2021

“In Hollywood, even the most overpaid actors have at least some acting chops,” Mate tweeted.

He added, “In media, the most overpaid people not only do no journalism, but continually disgrace the profession, e.g. this host who spent years promoting a conspiracy theory that Trump is a Russian asset.”

