https://www.theblaze.com/news/liberals-alcindor-bias-against-biden

MSNBC viewers lashed out at PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor for criticizing the Biden administration’s withdrawal in Afghanistan but she replied that she was simply quoting White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Alcindor was a guest on MSNBC when she said that the lethal terror attack in Afghanistan appeared to be the worst day of the Biden presidency.

“The president told reporters earlier this week ‘history is going to record that this was a rational, logical right decision to make,’ but as someone who pledged to strengthen strained relations from the Trump administration with our allies, what’s the impact, what are you hearing from your sources inside the White House, what are their concerns?” asked host Chris Jansing.

“Well, let’s remember that yesterday was quite possibly the worst day of the Biden presidency amid one of the worst weeks of the Biden presidency,” responded Alcindoor.

“Not only of course were those 13 service members as well as dozens of Afghans killed on his watch as commander-in-chief, you also have spiking cases of COVID-19, an eviction moratorium struck down by the Supreme Court, a confluence of problems that is turning out to be a very ugly August for this Biden presidency,” she added.

“And the concern is, that all of this really undermines President Biden’s push to really be seen as in control of these crises,” she concluded, “all of these crises that are affecting both the country and the world at this point.”

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle published a tweet with the video of Alcindoor’s comments, but she had to delete it later after the onslaught of online fury.

Image Source: @RuhleOnMSNBC Twitter screenshot

Many took to social media to accuse Alindoor of being unfairly biased against President Joe Biden.

“It’s really interesting that when we characterized 9-11, I don’t recall the immediate reaction being ‘worst day in the Bush presidency,'” tweeted Joyce White Vance, who is a legal analyst at MSNBC.

Jennifer Rubin replied, “the press simply cannot cover ANYTHING without converting it into a partisan scorekeeping. They wouldn’t dream of saying: It was the worst day for America in many years. It. Is. All. About. Horserace. Politics.”

“I am very disappointed in @Yamiche. This was one of the most ridiculous statements I’ve yet to hear. I’m done and done. A refresher in Journalism 101 is sorely needed,” responded another critic on Twitter.

“This is not telling the whole story. Why is the media determined to undermine President Biden. Also why are reporters calling him Biden. It’s President Biden!” tweeted another critic.

Alcindoor fired back at the outrage by tweeting at Vance.

“It’s easy to rage out on journalists on Twitter. But you’re mischaracterizing me and wrong. Yesterday, WH press secretary Jen Psaki said this, ‘Any day where you lose service members is — maybe the worst day of your presidency.’ It’s not my reaction. It’s what the WH said,” she tweeted.

Despite her explanation, Biden’s defenders still went on the attack.

“You did not attribute that statement to Jen. YOU made it sound as if YOU were making that statement. Joyce said what many of us are thinking/saying. None of you ever hold Rs to the high standards you hold for Ds,” said one critic.

Here’s more about Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan:







Glenn Beck in Middle East: ‘Biden Admin Lying to Us’ on Afghanistan Evacuation | Glenn TV | Ep 131



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

