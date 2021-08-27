http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7i6Qm88fU3A/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul has invested between $250,000 and $500,000 in 18 hotels across the country, according to a House disclosure.

The hotels branded by Marriott and Hilton are in the following cities:

  • Rogers, AR
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Lakeland, FL
  • Albany, GA
  • Andover, MA
  • Fayetteville, NC
  • Greenville, SC
  • Johnson City, TN
  • Beaumont, TX
  • Richmond, VA
  • Vancouver, WA
  • Montgomery, AL
  • Schaumburg, IL
  • Jackson, TN
  • Allen, TX
  • Burelson, TX
  • El Paso, TX
  • Irving, TX

Paul’s investment strategy also included purchasing call options worth between $500,001 and $1 million shortly after the Pentagon revered course and canceled a Microsoft contract, creating an opportunity for Amazon to again bid for the contract that was awarded to their rival.

After the Pentagon announced the news, “Amazon stock prices closed on a record high of $3,675.74, topping its previous closing record of $3,531.45 on September 2, 2020,” Breitbart News reported.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second from left, with her husband Paul, left, and her children Christine and Paul Jr., right, watch a NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, May 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

In another money move, one of Paul’s companies reportedly benefited from the Trump administration’s $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by utilizing the program to access cheap money in the form of a loan.

While the program was in existence, Nancy Pelosi criticized the PPP, suggesting “transparency” is “needed to ensure struggling small businesses, particularly minority, women and veteran-owned businesses, are getting the vital assistance they need to survive and retain their workers.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...