https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/27/nashville-school-board-member-who-voted-for-mandatory-masks-for-students-cant-keep-her-mask-on-while-reading-a-paragraph/

“You can’t make this stuff up,” is right.

Meet Emily Masters, a member of the Metro Nashville Public Schools board. Here she is 1. talking up teaching CRT in schools but 2. removing her mask in the middle of reading this paragraph because it’s just too uncomfortable:

You can’t make this stuff up. Nashville’s MNPS Board of Education essentially says that CRT will be taught in defiance of state law and board member Emily Masters (who voted to force mask kids) couldn’t even make it through a minute wearing a mask as she told the parents. pic.twitter.com/AeHUGsZWxR — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 27, 2021

So little kids are supposed to keep their masks on all day, like she voted for, but it’s just too hard for the adults?

“Ugh it’s hard to read this much with a mask on” says the smiling school board member who forced little kids into masks all day long. This is the state of our schools right now. They’re hypocrites divorced from reality who want to indoctrinate kids and supersede parental rights. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 27, 2021

But it’s actually worse. . .

Last week, Masters said the school board knows what “is best for the students and teachers here in our district” in response to Gov. Bill Lee signing an executive order giving students an opt-out on masks, which Masters herself just took advantage of:

“I believe that this is a case where we have to exert that local control,” said MNPS Board Member Emily Masters. “We have to look at what we know is best for the students and teachers here in our district.”

And note the plexiglass panels between the school board members. The NYT reported last week that they “probably don’t help and may make things worse”:

Look at the panels, which have been proven to cause more spread. We are run by idiots. https://t.co/wYu9DSiiEQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 27, 2021

Make it stop:

Like it or not, teachers WILL be teaching your kids Critical Race Theory even if you ban it. https://t.co/EssEU7Lb7m — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 27, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

