Netanyahu scaled back intelligence-sharing when Biden took office.

Netanyahu said to have feared Obama administration was spying on him.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu scaled back Israel’s intelligence cooperation with the United States when Joe Biden took office earlier this year, the New York Times reported Thursday.

According to the report, the US is increasingly dependent on Israeli intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program, as Tehran has effectively cracked down on the American spy network in the country.

One example was the strike in April on the Natanz nuclear plant in Iran, widely attributed to Israel. The report said the White House was allegedly given just two hours’ notice of the plan, “far too short a time for the United States to assess the operation or ask Israel to call it off.”

The reason for the policy change was Netanyahu’s distrust of Biden and the feeling in Israel that his administration was inattentive to Jerusalem’s security concerns. Some Israeli officials quoted in the report said Israel feared Washington would leak the information, as US administrations have done with other operations.

