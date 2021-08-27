https://www.dailywire.com/news/obamas-wh-doctor-bidens-cognitive-decline-is-on-full-display-must-be-forced-out-immediately

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served in the role under both Presidents Obama and Trump, slammed President Joe Biden in a series of tweets late this week and during a Fox News interview, saying that Biden’s struggles were on full display for the world to see and that the president was destroying America’s reputation.

“That was embarrassing. There is something so obviously wrong with Biden’s cognitive fitness it was hard to watch,” Jackson tweeted yesterday following Biden’s speech. “He should NOT remain President for another SECOND. We deserve better – MUCH better.”

“Biden’s speech yesterday was bizarre,” Jackson added on Friday afternoon. “His cognitive decline is on full display, and the results have been disastrous. Our nation can’t take this ANY longer.”

During a Fox News interview on Friday afternoon with Jesse Watters, Jackson stated that he has been saying for more than a year and a half that Biden was not “cognitively fit to be our commander in chief.”

“And of course, I hoped that was wrong, but I’m not,” Jackson said. “And we’re seeing it played out on the international stage right now. He’s destroying the reputation of this country. He’s getting Americans killed. There’s … American blood being shed in Afghanistan again, for the first time in many, many, many months. And it’s not going to be the last, you’re right.”

Jackson, who now represents Texas’ 13th Congressional District, predicted that ISIS was going to bring back the orange jumpsuits that they forced their hostages to wear before beheading them.

“The orange jumpsuits are about to come back,” Jackson said. “That’s the horrific stuff that we have to look forward to. The Taliban may capture some of these people, because we’re going to have thousands, at least hundreds of Americans that are gonna be stranded over there. And then all of these interpreters, and the Taliban might capture some of the Americans, and they might hold them ransom for some money. But ISIS is going to take them and they’re going to put them in these orange jumpsuits, and they’re going to behead them on videos that are going to get sent all over the world. That’s what we have to look forward to.”

“And he has destroyed our reputation with our allies. And just like you said, he has sent the wrong message to our adversaries,” he added. “We are tested every single day in this Biden administration … by our adversaries, and every day, Joe Biden fails that test, and it’s just going to keep getting worse and worse.”

Jackson also addressed reports that the Taliban had freed thousands of ISIS fighters from a jail in Afghanistan after the Biden administration started to pull out of the country and reportedly abandoned the area.

“If Donald J. Trump was president, he would have sent every one of them to get GITMO or he would have blown that whole thing in place and buried them all there,” Jackson said.

WATCH:

Americans have died because of Biden’s FAILED withdrawal, and sadly, I don’t think the bloodshed is over. Biden’s sending a message of WEAKNESS to our enemies. Everyday he’s being tested, & everyday he FAILS. I pray no more Americans will have to die because of his INCOMPETENCE. pic.twitter.com/bm5Wn35pLi — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 28, 2021

