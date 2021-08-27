https://thepostmillennial.com/rep-ilhan-omar-posts-photo-of-9-11-attacks-after-deadliest-day-in-a-decade-for-us-military?utm_campaign=64469



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

Late Thursday night, following a day which saw the deaths of 13 US service members in a terrorist attack in Kabul, the deadliest day in a decade for US military in Afghanistan, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted a photo of the 9/11 attacks.

In the now-deleted tweet, the progressive “Squad” member Omar shared a New York Post cover that called her out for her comments on 9/11. Omar had said: “some people did something” as regards the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Towers in 2001.

Along with the cover, she wrote: “I’m old enough to remember the right’s reaction to Ilhan Omar saying ‘some people did something’ about 9/11. I’m sure Fox News will be lambasting the former President for his comments, right?”

The cover of the Post slammed Omar for her quote, which was part of a speech Omar gave at a 2019 banquet hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations. CAIR was was founded in 1994 and the 9/11 attacks occurred in 2001.

“Far too long,” she said, “we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” she told the crowd. “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

The post and image appeared to be a reference to a recent interview Trump gave on Thursday to Hugh Hewitt. Trump said “we took out the founder of ISIS, al-Baghdad, and then of course Soleimani. Now just so you understand, Soleimani is bigger by many, many times than Osama bin Laden. The founder of ISIS is bigger by many, many times, al-Baghdadi, than Osama bin Laden. Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Center. But these other two guys were monsters. They were monsters.”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed on Thursday that two explosions, near to the closed Abbey Gate where British troops had been stationed, according to the BBC, while the second explosion was close to the Baron Hotel, were the “result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties.”

Thirteen American service workers were killed and 18 more were injured, along with dozens of civilians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

