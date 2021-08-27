

Restaurant reservation app, OpenTable, is partnering with CLEAR, a digital ID identification company, to verify customers’ vaccination status.

OpenTable announced the partnership on Monday, following giving restaurants the option to indicate on their OpenTable profile whether they require proof of vaccination. This new program is expected to launch in September.

For restaurants that require proof of vaccination, customers will be directed on the OpenTable app to create a CLEAR account where upload ID and a selfie which is then connected to their Covid-19 vaccination proof.

To help diners easily provide proof of vaccination at restaurants requiring it to dine indoors, OpenTable and secure identity company CLEAR are partnering to offer diners a simple way to show proof of vaccination through CLEAR’s digital vaccine card. https://t.co/q7H4xrYyns — OpenTable (@OpenTable) August 25, 2021

CLEAR is a digital ID company which is most commonly known for their Health Pass, used for fast airport screening and travel. Their app also functions as a digital wallet, for you to store all of your payment, ID, and health information.

Digital vaccine passports have been criticized for their privacy concerns by bio-ethicists, privacy experts, and lawyers. Lisa Bildy, Interim President of the Justice Centre for Constitional Freedoms, is among those who are sounding the alarm about these passports.

“The ferocity with which authorities and the general public are calling for their fellow citizens to either capitulate or be cast out of functioning society is shocking and irrational. Too many people have forgotten how to live in a free society and expect everything and everyone to be tightly controlled,” Bildy said.

“The ability to move about freely, travel, congregate and socialize, are not privileges to be bestowed at the whim of bureaucrats and politicians, but are rather fundamental rights and freedoms that are enshrined in our Constitution.”

In a recent report, the Ontario Science Table said “There is currently no scientific evidence of the direct impact of COVID-19 vaccine certificates on SARS-CoV-2 transmission or population vaccination rates.”