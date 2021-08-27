https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/longevity/569772-over-52000-pounds-of-chicken-product-recalled

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a mass recall of several chicken salad and dip products from Willow Tree Poultry Farm, a brand based out of Attleboro, Mass.

U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday that about 52,002 pounds of chicken product affiliated with the brand would be recalled due to potential contamination with materials from its plastic containers.

Some of the products to be recalled include the “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip,” the “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip,” the “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad,” and the “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad,” among other products.

The company received a consumer complaint and notified the Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS).

The recalled items were shipped to retail stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The sell-by dates of the recalled options vary, with most having expiration dates in early September.

USDA officials recommend not consuming these items if purchased and contacting a healthcare provider if concerned following consumption.

