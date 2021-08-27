https://www.oann.com/peloton-gets-subpoenas-from-doj-dhs-over-injuries-from-products/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=peloton-gets-subpoenas-from-doj-dhs-over-injuries-from-products



FILE PHOTO: A Peloton logo is seen on an exercise bike after the ringing of the opening bell for the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Peloton logo is seen on an exercise bike after the ringing of the opening bell for the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

August 27, 2021

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc said on Friday the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security had subpoenaed the company for documents and information related to injuries associated with its exercise machines.

The company in May decided to recall its treadmills, after multiple reports of injuries and death of a child in an accident.

Peloton said the U.S. securities regulator was also investigating the company’s public disclosures related to the injuries, adding that it had been named in several lawsuits associated with the recalls.

The company’s shares fell nearly 10% to $102.83 before the bell.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

