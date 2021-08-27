https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pineapple-express-special-forces-vets-conduct-secret-missions-to-rescue-allies-in-afghanistan/

A group of highly trained US military veterans has been secretly rescuing hundreds of allied operatives from Afghanistan — volunteering over fears those allies would otherwise be left for dead.

The weeklong secret operation dubbed “Pineapple Express” has been carried out by a group of special ops veterans including retired Green Berets and SEAL Team commanders, they told ABC News.

“They were driven by deep frustration that our own government didn’t do this,” former Navy SEAL Jason Redman.

“We did what we should do, as Americans,” he said.

They initially formed to rescue an ex-Afghan commando who was getting death threats from the Taliban for having worked with US special forces and elite SEAL Team Six, ABC said.

After the Taliban’s target and his family of six were rescued, the task force continued rescuing Afghan allies — and has so far helped at least 630 get through the deadly ring of steel outside Kabul airport to safely evacuate.

They smuggled people into the airport in the middle of the night, either one person at a time or in pairs.

“That is an astounding number for an organization that was only assembled days before the start of operations and most of its members had never met each other in person,” former Green Beret Capt. Zac Lois.

The group dodged heavily militarized Taliban checkpoints to smuggle people through to the airport, using images of pineapples on their phones to show those being brought in that they were on their side.

The tropical fruit was also used as a final password — since changed — that was given to US military members at the airport who were working unofficially in tandem with the heroic veterans, ABC said.

They defied deadly chaos that one member compared to a Jason Bourne flick happening every 10 minutes.

